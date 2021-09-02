Thursday, September 2, 2021  | 24 Muharram, 1443
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen

Street crime is on the rise in Karachi

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Two new videos of street crimes show an alleged police encounter and a man being robbed in just 11 seconds.

Street crime is fast surging in the far-flung areas of Karachi specially Korangi 33-D.

Here

criminals roam around freely on motorbikes, snatch cash, cell phones and other

valuables in just a few seconds and get away with impunity.

A

video from Korangi 33-D has surfaced showing an unsuspecting man being deprived

of his cellphone in just 11 seconds by a bandit who emerges pillion riding with

a motorcyclist accomplice.

Both the phone snatcher and his accomplice are then seen making a clean getaway.

Meanwhile,

a new video has emerged showing police officials mindlessly engaging in a

gunfight with looters without taking any precautionary measures or even wearing

bullet-proof vests.

The

shootout occurred in Karachi's Surjani Town locality.

This

video is proof that the police officials concerned either had no knowledge of

police's SOPs or were completely disregarding them.

Crime
 
