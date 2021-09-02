Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen

Street crime is on the rise in Karachi
Two new videos of street crimes show an alleged police encounter and a man being robbed in just 11 seconds.
Street crime is fast surging in the far-flung areas of Karachi specially Korangi 33-D.
Herecriminals roam around freely on motorbikes, snatch cash, cell phones and othervaluables in just a few seconds and get away with impunity.
Avideo from Korangi 33-D has surfaced showing an unsuspecting man being deprivedof his cellphone in just 11 seconds by a bandit who emerges pillion riding witha motorcyclist accomplice.
Both the phone snatcher and his accomplice are then seen making a clean getaway.
Meanwhile,a new video has emerged showing police officials mindlessly engaging in agunfight with looters without taking any precautionary measures or even wearingbullet-proof vests.
Theshootout occurred in Karachi's Surjani Town locality.
Thisvideo is proof that the police officials concerned either had no knowledge ofpolice's SOPs or were completely disregarding them.