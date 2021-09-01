Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated

The Punjab administration has decided to impose new restrictions for unvaccinated people. From today (September 1), only people with coronavirus vaccination certificates will be able to get fuel from petrol pumps in Lahore.

The decision was taken after covid cases in Punjab increased. According to Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, almost 70% of people on ventilators are those who haven’t gotten their covid shot yet.

The management of petrol pumps in Lahore has, however, said that they don’t have a mechanism to check if someone has been vaccinated or not. They said that when they asked buyers if they have been vaccinated, everyone replied they have.

No bus ride, dine-in for immunised people

People without vaccination certificates won’t be allowed inside restaurants and hotels. They won’t be to use public transport or enter shopping malls either.

Unvaccinated people banned from train travel after September 15

People who have not yet been immunised against the novel coronavirus won’t be allowed on trains after September 15.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, tickets won’t be given to unvaccinated people.

It is mandatory for all passengers, railway officers and staff members to get the first dose of the covid vaccines by September 15. It is compulsory for them to get fully inoculated by October 15.

To facilitate passengers and railway staff, mobile vaccination centres have been set up at railways stations across the country. Railway authorities have put up banners and posters on vaccine awareness as well.

The NCOC added that the station master will be punished if a passenger without a covid vaccination certificate is allowed to board the trains.

The forum has announced other restrictions for unvaccinated people as well:

Students of or above the age of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.

Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.

Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.

Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

New record: 1.4 million vaccinated in a day

Pakistan set a new daily vaccination record. On Tuesday, 1.4 million people were vaccinated against covid-19 Tuesday, claimed NCOC head Asad Umar.

According to the National Ministry of Health, 55.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.