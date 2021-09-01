Want to buy petrol for your car? Get vaccinated

Lahore bans public transport for unvaccinated people
The Punjab administration has decided to impose new restrictions for unvaccinated people. From today (September 1), only people with coronavirus vaccination certificates will be able to get fuel from petrol pumps in Lahore.
The decision was taken after covid cases in Punjab increased. According to Punjab Health Minister Yasmin Rashid, almost 70% of people on ventilators are those who haven’t gotten their covid shot yet.
The management of petrol pumps in Lahore has, however, said that they don’t have a mechanism to check if someone has been vaccinated or not. They said that when they asked buyers if they have been vaccinated, everyone replied they have.
People without vaccination certificates won’t be allowed inside restaurants and hotels. They won’t be to use public transport or enter shopping malls either.
People who have not yet been immunised against the novel coronavirus won’t be allowed on trains after September 15.
According to the National Command and Operation Centre, tickets won’t be given to unvaccinated people.
It is mandatory for all passengers, railway officers and staff members to get the first dose of the covid vaccines by September 15. It is compulsory for them to get fully inoculated by October 15.
To facilitate passengers and railway staff, mobile vaccination centres have been set up at railways stations across the country. Railway authorities have put up banners and posters on vaccine awareness as well.
The NCOC added that the station master will be punished if a passenger without a covid vaccination certificate is allowed to board the trains.
The forum has announced other restrictions for unvaccinated people as well:
Pakistan set a new daily vaccination record. On Tuesday, 1.4 million people were vaccinated against covid-19 Tuesday, claimed NCOC head Asad Umar.
According to the National Ministry of Health, 55.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far.