Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul University

Photos of segregated classrooms at the University of Kabul have gone viral, showing curtains separating female students from their male colleagues, though the girls have not been made to cover faces.

Last week, the Taliban had asked the higher education authorities in the country to submit plans for segregated learning. Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Taliban’s acting minister for higher education, also held a meeting, or Loya Jirga, with the local elders and informed them that the people of Afghanistan will continue “their higher education in the light of Sharia law in safety without being in a mixed male and female environment.”

When Kabul University opened on Monday, a few classrooms were photographed – most probably by students – with curtains hanging from the roof.

A set of photos, from the same classroom, shows male and female students sitting on either side of the curtain. All the girls wear abayas (long robes or cloaks) and hijabs (or headscarves). The boys sitting on the other side, wear shalwar kameez (tunic and baggy trousers) or jeans with formal shirts.

Remarkably, the women students do not cover their faces. They were also not made to wear the traditional shuttlecock burka, which would have covered them from head to toe. The blue coloured traditional Afghan burka – commonly referred to as ‘shuttlecock’ – is the most concealing of all Islamic veils with only a small mesh net eyepiece to see. Abayas, on the other hand, are long cloaks with detachable headscarves. They are considered less concealing but more liberating for women.

A curtain hanging from the roof forms an enclosure for girl students at Kabul University on Monday, September 6, 2021 (Photo Twitter).

Another photo shows a different classroom where curtains hanging from the roof form an enclosure for women students. Unlike, the other image, here, women are sequestered into a corner space.

There were reports last week that the Taliban had decreed face-covering mandatory for all women students and that they planned to impose segregation at primary and secondary schools as well.

Kabul University 60 years ago

The photos of segregated classrooms prompted some people to dig into the history and share images from the past. Malika Saadi shared a photograph of a Kabul University graduation ceremony from the 1960s. The image shows male and female students sitting mixed in an auditorium.

Another Twitter user claimed that in the 1970s women made up over 60% of the 10,000 students at Kabul University. In the 1970s, Afghanistan was under Soviet influence.

When the Taliban came to power in 1996, they banned girls above 8 years of age from attending schools and universities.

After the removal of the Taliban government in 2001, Kabul University was one of the first educational institutions to be funded by the international community. In 2015, Afghanistan opened its first women-only university.

Burkas from 1960s

The images of Afghan women wearing short hair and knee-length skirts in the 1960s tell half the story of Afghanistan.

One image made available by the news agency AFP in 2014 and published by several media outlets including CNN captures both sides. It shows five women walking along a Kabul street in 1962. Four of them wear the traditional shuttlecock burkas, while the fifth is in a European styled outfit that she combines with a headscarf.

This photo taken in 1962 shows five Afghan women walking along a Kabul street. Four of them wear the traditional shuttlecock bukras (Staff/AFP/Getty Image)

The makeup of Afghan society changed over the years. The Taliban were not the first to impose a dress code on women in Afghanistan. It was the US-backed Mujahideen who introduced restrictions in 1992, according to Horia Mosadiq, an Amnesty International’s Afghanistan Researcher.

Mosadiq told CNN in a 2014 interview that a day before the Mujahideen’s takeover of Kabul on 27 April 1992 she wore a miniskirt and a sleeveless shirt but on the next day she was terrified to walk outside without being fully covered.

The latest images from Kabul University have drawn a mixed response from social media users. Some of them have declared it Taliban optics and claimed that the future was precarious for Afghan women; others, like Australian journalist Amanda Hodge, find it heartening that women are able to study under the Taliban regime.