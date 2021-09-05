Video: Twelve children on one bike make people skip a beat

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Generally, only two people are allowed to ride a motorbike, but in Lahore, a man performed a terrible stunt as he rode along with twelve children on a motorbike.

A short video shows the man Muhammad Asif riding a motorcycle along with twelve children some of whom hang on to the handlebars and other on to mudguards.

The video might have made a few people laugh but for most it is an awful act which could have ended in a tragedy.

The man was caught at the road where he said that children were insisting to get the ride so he took them with him.

When his attention was drawn towards the consequences, he expressed remorse over his mistake and vowed that he would not repeat it in the future.