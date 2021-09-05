Sunday, September 5, 2021  | 27 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: Twelve children on one bike make people skip a beat

Children hanging over man, seat and handle

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Generally, only two people are allowed to ride a motorbike, but in Lahore, a man performed a terrible stunt as he rode along with twelve children on a motorbike.

A short video shows the man Muhammad Asif riding a motorcycle along with twelve children some of whom hang on to the handlebars and other on to mudguards.

The video might have made a few people laugh but for most it is an awful act which could have ended in a tragedy.

The man was caught at the road where he said that children were insisting to get the ride so he took them with him.

When his attention was drawn towards the consequences, he expressed remorse over his mistake and vowed that he would not repeat it in the future.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
12 children on a bike
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Today's Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Today’s Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
Karachi receives heavy rain for second consecutive day
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
New Afghan government delayed as EU spells conditions
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Man tries to immolate self, 2 daughters before Supreme Court
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Pakistan bans air travel for unvaccinated people above 17 years
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Therapy Works owner holds incriminating pressers against Zahir Jaffer
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers' obscene videos
Mobile payment shop owner arrested for sharing customers’ obscene videos
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Lahore man arrested for harassing woman travelling in a rickshaw
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
Smart lockdown imposed in 15 Punjab districts
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.