Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur

The son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Jatoi has violated the rules as he driving an official police mobile van in Sukkur.

A short video shows the son was driving the mobile van SP 4026 on the main road. He was in uniform and going to school while Javed Jatoi was also seated in front without uniform.

The public complained that police officers are violating the law and this should not be allowed. Their duty is to take action against those who violate the rules but what if they are doing that themselves?

Earlier on, the Sindh High Court took notice of the alarming number of road accidents and directed the inspector general of police and DIG Traffic to take steps to prevent underage drivers from driving.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar warned that parents of such drivers will be held responsible if their children are caught driving motorcycles and cars.