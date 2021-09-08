Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Video: DSP’s son drives police van to go to school in Sukkur

DSP Javed Jatoi was in the front seat

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

The son of Deputy Superintendent of Police Javed Jatoi has violated the rules as he driving an official police mobile van in Sukkur.

A short video shows the son was driving the mobile van SP 4026 on the main road. He was in uniform and going to school while Javed Jatoi was also seated in front without uniform.

The public complained that police officers are violating the law and this should not be allowed. Their duty is to take action against those who violate the rules but what if they are doing that themselves?

Earlier on, the Sindh High Court took notice of the alarming number of road accidents and directed the inspector general of police and DIG Traffic to take steps to prevent underage drivers from driving.

Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar warned that parents of such drivers will be held responsible if their children are caught driving motorcycles and cars.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
underage driving, Sukkur, DSP son driving mobile van
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt...
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt jobs
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.