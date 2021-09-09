Veteran journalists Rahimullah Yusufzai passes away

Veteran Pakistan journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai, who was an expert on Afghan affairs, passed away on Thursday.

His son Arshad Yusufzai confirmed the news of his passing away in a tweet.

“His funeral will be held at our native village Inzargai, near Babuzai Interchange, Swat Expressway, Katlang tehsil in Mardan district on Friday at 11AM,” Arshad Yusufzai said.

Senior journalists have expressed grief over Yusufzai’s death.

Yusufzai was aged 67 years and spent most of his career covering the Afghan war.

British journalist Robert Fisk once interviewed Yusufzai, and introduced him to readers as “Pakistan’s most respected editor and fearless war correspondent.”

Yusufzai told Fisk that the Taliban respected him because he was the first journalist to visit them.

The Twitter accounts associated with the Afghan Taliban paid homage to Yusufzai after his death was announced.

Rahimullah Yusufzai worked with several local and international media houses including The News International, Newsline, Time, and the BBC.

“He was a soft-spoken person,” one of his former colleagues told SAMAA Digital adding that Yusfuzai supported efforts to end fragmentation among journalists.

The government of Pakistan awarded him Sitara-i-Imtiaz – the third highest civil honour – in 2009 for his services.