Verbal clash in Balochistan assembly leads to name-calling

A provincial minister and a member of the Balochistan Assembly verbally duelled on Friday over the law and order situation in the province. The exchange ended in name-calling by the minister concerned.

The deputy speaker of the assembly intervened and asked them to keep all discussions civilized and respect all members of the assembly.

The altercation began when a member of the assembly of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Nasrullah Zeeray criticized the government for the deteriorating law and order situation and rising incidents of terrorism in the province.

This criticism enraged the provincial minister for PHE and WASA Noor Mohammad Dammar, who pointed out that a huge number of people had been killed in blasts and targeted killings during the tenure of the previous government too.

“Where was this chagrin back then? Where were all the politicians? Why didn’t they speak up then?”

He said that they had avoided speaking about those past incidents because they were all part of the previous government, but they were making huge statements now.

A heated exchange of words ensued between the two when the provincial minister lost his cool and the minister concerned resorted to name-calling.

Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Moosa, who was presiding over the assembly session, intervened and asked all parties concerned to keep all discussions civilized.

He urged all assembly members to respect each other and ruled to expunge the unparliamentary language from the record.

Later, the assembly session was prorogued.