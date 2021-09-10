Friday, September 10, 2021  | 2 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Verbal clash in Balochistan assembly leads to name-calling

Deputy Speaker asks assembly members to keep discussions civilized

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Photo/File

A provincial minister and a member of the Balochistan Assembly verbally duelled on Friday over the law and order situation in the province. The exchange ended in name-calling by the minister concerned.

The deputy speaker of the assembly intervened and asked them to keep all discussions civilized and respect all members of the assembly.

The altercation began when a member of the assembly of the Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP), Nasrullah Zeeray criticized the government for the deteriorating law and order situation and rising incidents of terrorism in the province.

This criticism enraged the provincial minister for PHE and WASA Noor Mohammad Dammar, who pointed out that a huge number of people had been killed in blasts and targeted killings during the tenure of the previous government too.

“Where was this chagrin back then? Where were all the politicians? Why didn’t they speak up then?”

He said that they had avoided speaking about those past incidents because they were all part of the previous government, but they were making huge statements now.

A heated exchange of words ensued between the two when the provincial minister lost his cool and the minister concerned resorted to name-calling.

Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Sardar Babar Moosa, who was presiding over the assembly session, intervened and asked all parties concerned to keep all discussions civilized.

He urged all assembly members to respect each other and ruled to expunge the unparliamentary language from the record.

Later, the assembly session was prorogued.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan assembly, name-calling, heated exchange in assembly,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Another spell of rain in Karachi
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
Karachi weather update: light rain with thunder, lightning forecast tonight
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
NCOC extends restrictions in Punjab, KP till Sept 15
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Punjab public, private schools closed till September 15
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
Markets, restaurants to stay open late in Karachi on Fridays
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
Gun attack leaves Addl IGP injured, brother dead
'Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking'
‘Pakistan not yet invited to new Afghan govt oath-taking’
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
Sindh to buy scrap wood desks ‘worth’ Rs29,000 a piece
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
Apex committee to set up information management cell
Apex committee to set up information management cell
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.