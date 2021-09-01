Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Vehari man arrested for murdering wife, children

Posted: Sep 1, 2021
A man was arrested for murdering his wife and three children with an axe in Vehari, the police said Wednesday afternoon. "The suspect, identified as Umar, handed himself over to the police after the crime," the investigation officer said. "He confessed that he was frustrated by his wife and mother-in-law's fights every day." The deceased include two-year-old, five-year-old and four-year-old children. The bodies have been moved to the Vehari District Headquarter Hospital. An FIR has been registered against Umar. Violence against women in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations. Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)Madadgar-1098Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741Dastak Foundation-03334161610Bedari-03005251717
Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

  • Ministry of Human Rights-1099 (You can even download its app Helpline 1099)
  • Madadgar-1098
  • Punjab Women’s Toll-Free Helpline-1043
  • Rozan counselling helpline-03041111741
  • Dastak Foundation-03334161610
  • Bedari-03005251717

 
