Vehari man arrested for murdering wife, children

A man was arrested for murdering his wife and three children with an axe in Vehari, the police said Wednesday afternoon.

“The suspect, identified as Umar, handed himself over to the police after the crime,” the investigation officer said. “He confessed that he was frustrated by his wife and mother-in-law’s fights every day.”

The deceased include two-year-old, five-year-old and four-year-old children. The bodies have been moved to the Vehari District Headquarter Hospital.

An FIR has been registered against Umar.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.