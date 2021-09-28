Usman Mirza, accomplices indicted in couple harassment case

Usman Mirza was arrested for harassing, assaulting a couple in Islamabad

He extorted Rs1.1 million from them

An Islamabad sessions court has formally charged him with the crime

An Islamabad sessions court has indicted Usman Mirza and his accomplices, accused of sexually harassing, torturing, and filming a young couple in Islamabad’s E-11.

At a hearing Tuesday, the suspects, identified as Usman Mirza, Hafiz Attaur Rehman, Rehan, Umar Bilal, Mohib Bangash, Farhan Shaheen, and Qayyum Butt, were formally charged with the crime. The men denied the accusations. Consequently, Additional Session Judge Atta Rabbani sought evidence from the prosecution.

The court announced that a formal trial against the accused men will begin after the indictment.

Judge Rabbani has issued notices to the witnesses and summoned them at the next hearing which has been scheduled for October 12.

At a hearing on September 25, the police submitted the case challan in court. It stated that the suspects filmed inappropriate videos of the couple and blackmailed them for money.

“The men extorted Rs1.15 million from the complainants,” the investigation officer told the court. Of this, Rs600,000 were taken by Mirza and the remaining amount was distributed among other men.

IHC rejects suspects’ bail plea

At a hearing Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court rejected the bail plea of three suspects, identified as Qayyum Butt, Hadiz Attaur Rehman, and Farhan Shaheen.

The court has instructed the police to complete the case trial within two months.

The case

A car business owner in Islamabad, Usman Mirza, was arrested after a video surfaced on the internet showing him harassing and torturing a young couple at an apartment in E-11.

Mirza and his accomplices were arrested during police raids in Rawalpindi and Rawalpindi in the following days.

Investigations revealed that Mirza had been blackmailing the couple and extorted money from them. He was said to have received millions of rupees from the young man and woman, who are now married.

Days after the arrests, another woman told journalists that she, too, had been harassed and blackmailed by Mirza ‘for quite some time.’

Last month, in a press conference, Islamabad Police DIG Afzal Kausar said that the police have added new charges in the FIR under at least seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. These were: 375 (rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 114 (abettor present when offence is committed), 395 (punishment of dacoity), 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman), 377-B (sexual abuse).