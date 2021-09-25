US Treasury allows food, medicines, aid shipments to Taliban

Despite the Taliban holding sway over Kabul, the US Treasury Department allowed on Friday the export of food, medicine and essential humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

In a public statement, director of the department’s Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki said that the department was committed to helping the flow of “humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan and other activities that support their basic human needs”.

The Treasury Department issued two licenses – one authorizing the US government, UN and a number of NGOs to deliver humanitarian aid to Afghanistan through the country’s new overlords, the Taliban.

The second one allows aid organizations and individuals to export food, animal feed, medicines and medical devices to Afghanistan.

Both the US and the UN still label Taliban a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group.

The Taliban regime in Kabul has not gained international recognition as the lawful successor to the previous US-installed government in Kabul.

US sanctions are currently preventing billions of dollars of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves from falling into Taliban hands.

