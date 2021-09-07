Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Unvaccinated students banned from admissions, sitting exams and practicals

Sindh govt made strict restrictions for students of grade XI and above

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago

Photo—File

The Sindh government has tightened the already strict restrictions for students of grade XI and above so that now they will not be allowed to sit papers and practicals if they cannot prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

This decision came as schools and colleges reopened across the province.

“No students will be allowed admission, take physical classes, appear in practical exams or other examination prior to vaccination,” said a notification issued by the director of college education Karachi region.

According to the latest government guidelines, vaccinations may only be carried out after taking consent from the parents of students age 17 years and above.

If a student is below the age of 17 years their data has to be submitted to the directorate, along with their NADRA B form.

In a meeting on Sunday, the federal government said it had decided to vaccinate students of Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12. However, the Sindh Health Department had earlier in the day said that the immunisation campaign had been delayed because of a total record of students in the city was not available.

During the campaign, the authorities will review the registration status of private schools, form inspection teams, and gather data on several indicators to devise a Covid prevention mechanism.

The government recently made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students across the country. Students won’t be allowed on campuses if they’re not fully vaccinated by October 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Sindh govt restrictions for students, unvaccinated students ban,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan's $4.2b setback: importing more than exporting
Pakistan’s $4.2b setback: importing more than exporting
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul University
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul University
UAE loosens residency requirements
UAE loosens residency requirements
Covid vaccination drive for students in Karachi halted
Covid vaccination drive for students in Karachi halted
Taliban promise cooperation with Pakistan
Taliban promise cooperation with Pakistan
Karachi's Covid positivity rate drops
Karachi’s Covid positivity rate drops
Zahir Jaffer's father seeks bail again
Zahir Jaffer’s father seeks bail again
Today’s outlook: Defence Day, CCI meeting, vaccination at Sindh schools
Today’s outlook: Defence Day, CCI meeting, vaccination at Sindh schools
Taliban says Panjshir Valley 'completely captured'
Taliban says Panjshir Valley ‘completely captured’
Grisly attack leaves man dead, woman maimed in Karachi
Grisly attack leaves man dead, woman maimed in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.