Unvaccinated students banned from admissions, sitting exams and practicals

The Sindh government has tightened the already strict restrictions for students of grade XI and above so that now they will not be allowed to sit papers and practicals if they cannot prove they have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

This decision came as schools and colleges reopened across the province.

“No students will be allowed admission, take physical classes, appear in practical exams or other examination prior to vaccination,” said a notification issued by the director of college education Karachi region.

According to the latest government guidelines, vaccinations may only be carried out after taking consent from the parents of students age 17 years and above.

If a student is below the age of 17 years their data has to be submitted to the directorate, along with their NADRA B form.

In a meeting on Sunday, the federal government said it had decided to vaccinate students of Grades 9, 10, 11, and 12. However, the Sindh Health Department had earlier in the day said that the immunisation campaign had been delayed because of a total record of students in the city was not available.

During the campaign, the authorities will review the registration status of private schools, form inspection teams, and gather data on several indicators to devise a Covid prevention mechanism.

The government recently made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for students across the country. Students won’t be allowed on campuses if they’re not fully vaccinated by October 15.