Unvaccinated people banned from train travel after September 15

Mobila vaccination service starts at railway stations

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

People who have not yet been immunised against the novel coronavirus won’t be allowed on trains after September 15.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, tickets won’t be given to unvaccinated people.

It is mandatory for all passengers, railway officers and staff members to get the first dose of the covid vaccines by September 15. It is compulsory for them to get fully inoculated by October 15.

To facilitate passengers and railway staff, mobile vaccination centres have been set up at railways stations across the country. Railway authorities have put up banners and posters on vaccine awareness as well.

The NCOC added that the station master will be punished if a passenger without a covid vaccination certificate is allowed to board the trains.

The forum has announced other restrictions for unvaccinated people as well:

  • Students of or above the age of 17 years to get fully vaccinated by October 15.
  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board on both international and domestic flights from September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people visiting and working at malls, hotels, restaurants, and guest houses won’t be allowed inside after September 30.
  • Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport after October 15.
  • Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed on motorways and highways after October 31.

The decision was taken after experts warned Pakistan is battling the fourth wave of the deadly virus. In the last 24 hours, 3,559 new cases were reported across the country, while 101 people succumbed to coronavirus.

