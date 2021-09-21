Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

United States eases travel restrictions: What is means for Pakistanis

FDA lists only three vaccines under the approvd category

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago

Photo: AFP

The United States has announced plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travellers from several nations. They would be allowed to enter the country from November.

The decision would benefit the UK, several EU countries, India, China and some other nations.

Non-US citizens from Pakistan have already been allowed to travel to the US if they produce “a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel,” according to the US embassy in Pakistan.

Similarly, unvaccinated US nationals from all over the world are able to return to the homeland after undergoing Covid-19 tests before and after the travel.

Under the current rules, non-US citizens cannot enter the United States if they have been in any of the following countries for 14 days prior to the travel: the UK, European nations of the Schengen area, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, China, India, and Iran. These are the countries to benefit from the US announcement on Monday.

The decision to lift the curbs applies to all foreign nationals, the White House says.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

The White House has not given an exact date for the policy to come into effect, and early November is the only time reference in the announcement.

Approved vaccines

Some of the Pakistani social media accounts have claimed that the US had accepted the Chinese made Sinovac as one of the approved vaccines. However, the US officials would not confirm it.

The White House coordinator said the names of approved vaccines would be announced by the US Centers for Disease Control.

The US Fodd and Drug Administration lists only three vaccines under the authorized category. They include vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen, the pharmaceutical company of Johson and Johson.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
United States travel restrictions Pakistan, US eases travel restriction, US travel restriction for UK and EU, US approved vaccines,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Thunderstorm forecast for Karachi, other Sindh cities this week
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Neighbours rescue woman raped by brother, imprisoned for 2 years
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
Steel Town rape victim was dragged away from father’s bedside
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying 'sorry'
England pull out of Pakistan tour saying ‘sorry’
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Watch waves of hot lava flow through streets in Spain
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Pakistan to suspend mobile phone services on Chehlum: Sheikh Rasheed
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Banks to repay fraud victims as president rejects appeals
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman's sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman’s sons gave life threats to madrassa student: police
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban, military spokesman
Pakistan has no reason to mistrust Taliban, military spokesman
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
President Arif Alvi shares history of EVMs in Philippines
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.