United States eases travel restrictions: What is means for Pakistanis

The United States has announced plans to ease travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign travellers from several nations. They would be allowed to enter the country from November.

The decision would benefit the UK, several EU countries, India, China and some other nations.

Non-US citizens from Pakistan have already been allowed to travel to the US if they produce “a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within three calendar days of travel,” according to the US embassy in Pakistan.

Similarly, unvaccinated US nationals from all over the world are able to return to the homeland after undergoing Covid-19 tests before and after the travel.

Under the current rules, non-US citizens cannot enter the United States if they have been in any of the following countries for 14 days prior to the travel: the UK, European nations of the Schengen area, Ireland, Brazil, South Africa, China, India, and Iran. These are the countries to benefit from the US announcement on Monday.

The decision to lift the curbs applies to all foreign nationals, the White House says.

“This is based on individuals rather than a country-based approach, so it’s a stronger system,” White House Covid-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said on Monday.

The White House has not given an exact date for the policy to come into effect, and early November is the only time reference in the announcement.

Approved vaccines

Some of the Pakistani social media accounts have claimed that the US had accepted the Chinese made Sinovac as one of the approved vaccines. However, the US officials would not confirm it.

The White House coordinator said the names of approved vaccines would be announced by the US Centers for Disease Control.

The US Fodd and Drug Administration lists only three vaccines under the authorized category. They include vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen, the pharmaceutical company of Johson and Johson.