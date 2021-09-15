Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two terror suspects killed in North Waziristan

Area cordoned off, search operation underway

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: AFP

Listen to the story
Two suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan's Datta Khel Tuesday, according to the ISPR. A raid was conducted after officials received news of a terrorist hideout in the area. Two suspects were killed in an exchange of fire. The army's media wing revealed that they have recovered a huge cache of weapons from the area and have cordoned it off. A search operation is underway. Earlier this month, on September 11, a suspected terrorist was killed and five men were arrested in a similar operation in North Waziristan's Sokhel area.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Two suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel Tuesday, according to the ISPR.

A raid was conducted after officials received news of a terrorist hideout in the area. Two suspects were killed in an exchange of fire.

The army’s media wing revealed that they have recovered a huge cache of weapons from the area and have cordoned it off. A search operation is underway.

Earlier this month, on September 11, a suspected terrorist was killed and five men were arrested in a similar operation in North Waziristan’s Sokhel area.

 
north waziristan Pakistan Army
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
North Waziristan, intelligence-based operation, Pakistan Army, ISPR
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan schools reopening from September 16
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
Pakistan to ban dining, shopping, travel for unvaccinated people: NCOC
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
PIA adds two new airplanes to its fleet
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Government wants Boat Basin Food Street after Burns Road disaster
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Karachi temperature to hit 40 degrees
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Sindh govt orders Karachi markets to close at 8pm
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
Lahore court indicts suspects in Mayra murder case
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
PTA thinking of lifting TikTok ban over conditions on content
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
Karachi: Indoor dining resumes, markets to stay open till 10pm
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
ECP decides to serve notices on Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.