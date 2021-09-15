Two terror suspects killed in North Waziristan

Two suspected terrorists were killed in an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Pakistan Army in North Waziristan’s Datta Khel Tuesday, according to the ISPR.

A raid was conducted after officials received news of a terrorist hideout in the area. Two suspects were killed in an exchange of fire.

The army’s media wing revealed that they have recovered a huge cache of weapons from the area and have cordoned it off. A search operation is underway.

Earlier this month, on September 11, a suspected terrorist was killed and five men were arrested in a similar operation in North Waziristan’s Sokhel area.