Two terror suspects killed in North Waziristan

The Pakistan Army killed two terror suspects during an intelligence-based operation in North Waziristan, the ISPR said Thursday night.

The security officials launched an operation in Razmak after they received news of a terrorist hideout there. During an exchange of fire, two men were shot dead.

According to the army’s media wing, a huge cache of weapons was seized from the site. The area has been cordoned off and a clearance operation is underway.

On September 15, seven Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in South Waziristan in an exchange of fire with terrorists. The clash took place in the Asman Manza area of the South Waziristan district. At least five terrorists were killed as well.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Army conducted an intelligence-based operation in the Data Khel area of North Waziristan district killing two terrorists.

It is believed that militants from the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) have entered Pakistan after the collapse of the Asharaf Ghani government in Afghanistan. Many of these militants are believed to have fled from Afghan jails.

The Taliban have assured Pakistan that they would not allow anyone on Afghanistan’s soil to launch attacks against other countries.