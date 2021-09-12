Sunday, September 12, 2021  | 4 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two PPP MPAs indicted in triple murder case

Umme Rubab fell to the ground in supplication

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Photo: Facebook/Maula Bux Soomro

Two Sindh Assembly lawmakers, both brothers, were indicted after the trial court reserved its verdict in a triple murder case in Dadu on Saturday.

The case was filed against powerful feudal lords Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Chandio, both PPP MPAs, by a barefooted Umme Rubab, who is the daughter of one of the murder victims In January 2018. Umme Rubab’s father, grandfather and paternal uncle had been killed in the jurisdiction of the Faridabad police station in Mehar town in district Dadu.

Other brothers of the Chandio clan chief, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio, had also been named in the FIR.

 
 
 

The model criminal trial court had been hearing the case in Dadu for the past three years.

Umme Rubab was so moved by this development that she fell to the floor in supplication and thanked God.

The young woman, who had pointed fingers at the chief of the tribe, Sardar Khan Chandio, for the murders, had staged a sit-in at Garhi Khuda Bux too.

Her case had been highlighted when she had stopped the chief justice’s car when he visited Sindh. She used to come to the courts barefoot.

Both defendants, who insisted they would challenge this decision in the high court, were present when the short verdict was read out by the trial judge.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Umme Rubab
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
umme Rubab, PPP MPA indicted, murder cases in Sindh, feudal lord,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Who is running for Sunday’s cantonment boards poll in Karachi
Who is running for Sunday’s cantonment boards poll in Karachi
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Noor Mukadam was raped, made multiple attempts to escape: police
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Woman arrested for ‘slow poisoning MPA Musarrat Cheema’s children
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Pakistan hosts intelligence chiefs from 4 nations to discuss Afghanistan
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Who were 66,000 Pakistanis killed in 20-year war
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Micro smart lockdown imposed in 11 Islamabad sectors
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
Government to administer Pfizer shots to Pakistanis below 18 years
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
PIA to operate commercial flights to Kabul from September 13
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan: ISPR
Pakistani UN peacekeeper martyred in Sudan: ISPR
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.