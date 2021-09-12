Two PPP MPAs indicted in triple murder case

Two Sindh Assembly lawmakers, both brothers, were indicted after the trial court reserved its verdict in a triple murder case in Dadu on Saturday.

The case was filed against powerful feudal lords Sardar Khan Chandio and Burhan Chandio, both PPP MPAs, by a barefooted Umme Rubab, who is the daughter of one of the murder victims In January 2018. Umme Rubab’s father, grandfather and paternal uncle had been killed in the jurisdiction of the Faridabad police station in Mehar town in district Dadu.

Other brothers of the Chandio clan chief, Ali Gohar Chandio, Sattar Chandio, and Sikandar Chandio, had also been named in the FIR.

The model criminal trial court had been hearing the case in Dadu for the past three years.

Umme Rubab was so moved by this development that she fell to the floor in supplication and thanked God.

The young woman, who had pointed fingers at the chief of the tribe, Sardar Khan Chandio, for the murders, had staged a sit-in at Garhi Khuda Bux too.

Her case had been highlighted when she had stopped the chief justice’s car when he visited Sindh. She used to come to the courts barefoot.

Both defendants, who insisted they would challenge this decision in the high court, were present when the short verdict was read out by the trial judge.