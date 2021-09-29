Wednesday, September 29, 2021  | 21 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two men arrested for killing, robbing Lahore doctor

Then suspects were traced via CCTV footage

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago
Listen to the story
The Lahore police have arrested two men for murdering and robbing a doctor outside her friend's house in Defence. According to the police, the suspects shot her when she tried to resist a robbery. They took her cash and mobile phone after the murder. DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhry took notice of the crime and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. "We traced the men via CCTV footage," a spokesperson said Wednesday. Earlier this week, the victim's father registered an FIR at the Defence police station. It stated that the woman went to her friend's house by car. "Two men stopped her, snatched her phone and bag, shot her, and fled," it added.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The Lahore police have arrested two men for murdering and robbing a doctor outside her friend’s house in Defence.

According to the police, the suspects shot her when she tried to resist a robbery. They took her cash and mobile phone after the murder.

DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhry took notice of the crime and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. “We traced the men via CCTV footage,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the victim’s father registered an FIR at the Defence police station. It stated that the woman went to her friend’s house by car. “Two men stopped her, snatched her phone and bag, shot her, and fled,” it added.

 
Lahore Murder robbery
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore Defence, Lahore robbery
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
No hidden cameras: Avari issues clarification over Zubair Umar video
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Sindh, Balochistan
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
New version of national anthem: words, tune to stay unchanged
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Explainer: First-ever electric train for Karachi
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Pakistan to commence covid vaccination of students above 12 years
Pakistan to commence covid vaccination of students above 12 years
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Islamabad High Court rejects bail of Zahir Jaffer's parents
Islamabad High Court rejects bail of Zahir Jaffer’s parents
Taliban to 'temporarily' adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Taliban to ‘temporarily’ adopt monarchy constitution, with caveats
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
Punjab tightens restrictions for unvaccinated people
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.