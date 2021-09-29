Two men arrested for killing, robbing Lahore doctor

The Lahore police have arrested two men for murdering and robbing a doctor outside her friend’s house in Defence.

According to the police, the suspects shot her when she tried to resist a robbery. They took her cash and mobile phone after the murder.

DIG Operations Suhail Chaudhry took notice of the crime and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects. “We traced the men via CCTV footage,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the victim’s father registered an FIR at the Defence police station. It stated that the woman went to her friend’s house by car. “Two men stopped her, snatched her phone and bag, shot her, and fled,” it added.