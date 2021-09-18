Saturday, September 18, 2021  | 10 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two killed in blasts in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Nineteen people wounded

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Listen to the story
At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media. The attacks, which targeted Taliban vehicles, are the first deadly blasts since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan. An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people were killed and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead and 19 injured. Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Afghanistan's Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August. The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after toppling the former government, and they have promised to restore peace and security to the country. Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

At least two people were killed and 19 more were wounded in separate explosions in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Saturday, according to a health official and local media.

The attacks, which targeted Taliban vehicles, are the first deadly blasts since the American withdrawal from Afghanistan.

An official from the health department of Nangarhar Province told AFP that three people were killed and 18 were wounded, while several local media reported the attacks left at least two dead and 19 injured.

Jalalabad is the capital of Nangarhar, the heartland of Afghanistan’s Islamic State group, which claimed responsibility for a bloody attack that killed more than 100 people at Kabul airport at the end of August.

The Taliban returned to power in mid-August after toppling the former government, and they have promised to restore peace and security to the country.

Pictures taken at the site of the blast showed a green pick-up truck with a white Taliban flag surrounded by debris as armed fighters looked on. 

 
Afghanistan jalalabad
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Afghanistan, Jalalabad, blast
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Karachi weather update: mercury hits 39 degrees, heatwave
Britain says not involved in New Zealand's decision
Britain says not involved in New Zealand’s decision
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
Babar, Sammy, others, back Pakistan security after New Zealand setback
UK removes Pakistan from travel red list
UK removes Pakistan from travel red list
New Zealand's withdrawal part of a conspiracy: Sheikh Rasheed
New Zealand’s withdrawal part of a conspiracy: Sheikh Rasheed
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
New Zealand withdrawal leaves England tour of Pakistan in doubt
New Zealand withdrawal leaves England tour of Pakistan in doubt
Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week
Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week
SAMAA TV interview lands Javed Lateef in hot water
SAMAA TV interview lands Javed Lateef in hot water
Phone snatchers kill man, injure 6 more in Karachi
Phone snatchers kill man, injure 6 more in Karachi
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.