Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash

Two personnel of the Indian Airforce were injured after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Indian Today reported Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” officials were quoted as saying.

According to Udhampur DIG Suleman Chowdhry, fog and reduced visibility in the area may have caused the accident. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot.

“Locals helped bring out the two injured Army personnel,” he added.

On August 3, another helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Consequently, a search operation was launched in the area.

Several reports of Indian Army planes crashing have made headlines in the past few months as well.