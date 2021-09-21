Tuesday, September 21, 2021  | 13 Safar, 1443
Two Indian air force personnel injured in helicopter crash

It landed in Jammu and Kashmir

Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Photo: India Today

Two personnel of the Indian Airforce were injured after an Indian Army helicopter crashed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, Indian Today reported Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, during a training sortie in Patnitop area, an Indian Army Cheetah Helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar area in Udhampur district. Two pilots have been injured and evacuated to the hospital,” officials were quoted as saying.

According to Udhampur DIG Suleman Chowdhry, fog and reduced visibility in the area may have caused the accident. Rescue teams have been dispatched to the spot.

“Locals helped bring out the two injured Army personnel,” he added.

On August 3, another helicopter of the Indian Army crashed into the Ranjit Sagar Dam lake in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. Consequently, a search operation was launched in the area.

Several reports of Indian Army planes crashing have made headlines in the past few months as well.

helicopter crash indian army jammu and kashmir
 
