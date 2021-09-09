Thursday, September 9, 2021  | 31 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Two FC men martyred, three more injured in Turbat, Kalat

A convoy and hotel were attacked

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

Created by Datatwrapper/Web Desk

Two jawans of law-enforcement agencies were martyred on Thursday after they were fired upon in the Turbat and Kalat areas of Balochistan. Three more were injured in the two incidents.

Security officials said that armed terrorists fired upon a convoy of security forces in the Buleda area of Turbat in Balochistan.

Two FC jawans embraced martyrdom while another was injured in the incident. The injured FC man has been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Two police officials were injured when unknown criminals lobbed a hand-grenade at Mughal Hotel situated on the National Highway in Kalat.

The injured men are being provided medical care.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Balochistan FC Balochistan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
attack in Turbat Kalat, FC attack, Balochistan attacks
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Late-night thundershower lashes Karachi
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Bye-bye Nato supply: Pakistani truckers scramble after Afghanistan withdrawal
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
Taliban invite five nations to cabinet swearing-in on 9/11
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
China pledges food, vaccines worth $31m to Taliban govt
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa meets CIA chief
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
Sindh govt plans to charge municipality fees through KE bills
'Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year'
‘Nawaz Sharif will come back to Pakistan this year’
Several students injured as police disperses Quetta sit-in
Several students injured as police disperses Quetta sit-in
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
No decision on the first woman Supreme Court judge
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.