Friday, September 3, 2021  | 25 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Turkey, Abu Dhabi lift 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Covid PCR test remains mandatory

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Fully vaccinated Pakistanis travelling to Turkey have been exempted from the 10-day quarantine requirement. According to a notification issued by Turkish Airlines on Friday, passengers who have received at least two doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation will be exempted from quarantine when they enter Turkey. Travellers under the age of 12 are exempted from this requirement. Passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India need to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight and carry the negative tests reports with them. A similar decision was taken by Abu Dhabi as well. Fully vaccinated people won't have to quarantine upon landing in the country after September 5. A negative PCR test, however, remains a requirement to travel. Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to administer booster shots to people travelling abroad including travellers, students, employees, and tourists and Umrah pilgrims. Who can get the booster shot in Pakistan? Only Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer will be given as additional vaccines.Children between the ages of 12 and 17 years will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.Teenagers 18 years and above people will be allowed to get Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines.Those who have been vaccinated for 28 days or more will be eligible for the booster dose.A fee of Rs1,270 will be charged for each booster shot.The payment for the vaccine can be deposited at all branches of the National Bank of Pakistan.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Fully vaccinated Pakistanis travelling to Turkey have been exempted from the 10-day quarantine requirement.

According to a notification issued by Turkish Airlines on Friday, passengers who have received at least two doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation will be exempted from quarantine when they enter Turkey.

Travellers under the age of 12 are exempted from this requirement.

Passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India need to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight and carry the negative tests reports with them.

A similar decision was taken by Abu Dhabi as well. Fully vaccinated people won’t have to quarantine upon landing in the country after September 5. A negative PCR test, however, remains a requirement to travel.

Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to administer booster shots to people travelling abroad including travellers, students, employees, and tourists and Umrah pilgrims.

Who can get the booster shot in Pakistan?

  • Only Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer will be given as additional vaccines.
  • Children between the ages of 12 and 17 years will only be able to get the Pfizer vaccine.
  • Teenagers 18 years and above people will be allowed to get Sinopharm, Sinovac and Pfizer vaccines.
  • Those who have been vaccinated for 28 days or more will be eligible for the booster dose.
  • A fee of Rs1,270 will be charged for each booster shot.
  • The payment for the vaccine can be deposited at all branches of the National Bank of Pakistan.

 
abu dhabi Turkey vaccination updates
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Weather update: Heavy rain forecast in Karachi tonight
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain expected in Karachi today for second monsoon spell
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Rain lashes parts of Karachi, electricity supply suspended
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Why is Avari Tower road blocked in Karachi, asks court
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Thirty-eight Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education ranking
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Man attempts suicide in court after wife files khula
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Bahrain removes Pakistan from travel red list
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Work starts on Sialkot-Kharian motorway
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
Watch: 11 seconds of terror and foolhardy policemen
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
FIA uncovers fake spy agency, arrests imposter
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.