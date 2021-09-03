Turkey, Abu Dhabi lift 10-day quarantine for vaccinated travelers

Fully vaccinated Pakistanis travelling to Turkey have been exempted from the 10-day quarantine requirement.

According to a notification issued by Turkish Airlines on Friday, passengers who have received at least two doses of vaccines approved by the World Health Organisation will be exempted from quarantine when they enter Turkey.

Travellers under the age of 12 are exempted from this requirement.

Passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India need to get tested for the virus 72 hours before boarding the flight and carry the negative tests reports with them.

A similar decision was taken by Abu Dhabi as well. Fully vaccinated people won’t have to quarantine upon landing in the country after September 5. A negative PCR test, however, remains a requirement to travel.

Earlier this week, Pakistan decided to administer booster shots to people travelling abroad including travellers, students, employees, and tourists and Umrah pilgrims.

Who can get the booster shot in Pakistan?