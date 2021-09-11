Today’s outlook: Taliban postpone 9/11 swearing-in, Black Caps visit Pakistan

It is the 20th anniversary of the watershed events of 9/11. It’s also the 9th death anniversary of 289 people who perished in the Baldia Town factory fire on September 11, 2012. Fires in factories are still a common occurrence in Pakistan and poor response prevalent. And in case you forget, it is also the death anniversary of Qaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. This 9/11, however, the Taliban in Afghanistan had plans to swear in their new government as a symbolic act of defiance. However, the ceremony has been postponed. We will cover the Taliban’s next move and also the following developments from Pakistan today, Saturday, 11 September 2021.

Taliban swearing-in ceremony postponed

Photo: AFP

The Taliban sent invitations to five nations including Iran, Turkey, China, and Qatar, and Pakistan for their cabinet’s swearing-in ceremony on 9/11, reports suggested last week. The Russian foreign ministry yesterday revealed that Russia too had been invited but decided not to attend the ceremony. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Friday that Pakistan had not received a formal invitation.

After the Russians made public their decision to avoid the oath ceremony, the Taliban said there was simply no ceremony taking place on September 11. Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen told TV channels that there was no swearing-in ceremony scheduled for today. He said such a ceremony required formal planning and sending out invitations while there was no time to do that. He said the Taliban had already announced the names of the minister who were already working. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also said, “There simply will be no inauguration.”

Lavrov’s remarks were carried by the Russian state media, reported Washington Examiner (WE).

Lavrov said the Taliban announced the inauguration, but they revised the plans, according to WE. “Frankly speaking, we never planned to recommend our leadership to be represented by a delegation from Moscow at the inauguration ceremony. From the very beginning, we thought that the ambassador would be quite enough to represent us there, taking into account the development of the situation,” The US magazine quoted Lavrov as saying citing the Russian media.

There were reports that Turkey, too, was unlikely to attend a Taliban swearing-in on the anniversary of 9/11 being a member of NATO.

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan

The New Zealand cricket team is scheduled to arrive in Pakistan today after an 18-year gap. The Black Caps have expressed excitement about their tour of Pakistan.

Photo: AFP

Cantonment boards election

Elections for 42 cantonment boards across the country are being held on September 12. The ECP will begin transporting electoral material from today. In Karachi, seats in 42 wards of six cantonment boards are up for grab.

Addl IGP comes under gun attack

The police in Punjab investigates an attack on the Additional Inspector General Motorway Police Sajjad Afzal Afridi. Gunmen shot at his vehicle on Friday wounding him and killing his brother Noman Afridi. Read the details here.