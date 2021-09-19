Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
Today’s outlook: Sindh schools, Green Line buses in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2021
Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Sunday, September 19, 2021. The Sindh government has decided to call students to educational institutions on alternate days at 50% attendance. It is compulsory for parents to submit their coronavirus vaccination certificates in schools, otherwise, their children won't be allowed on premises. Approximately 40 buses for the Green Line service are set to arrive at the Karachi port. After calling off the Pakistan tour last minute, the New Zealand cricket team departed for Dubai Saturday leaving fans and cricketers across the globe angry. A seven-year-old child was killed in Bahawalpur after her pet goat trespassed a field. An FIR has been registered. Exclusive: Lal Masjid's new controversy Photo: Twitter Clerics from Islamabad’s Lal Masjid have again hoisted the Afghan Taliban’s flags on a women madrasa they control. The district administration has again removed them after holding with the clerics a new round of negotiation that was a replay of the talks held last month and also the talks held nearly 15 years ago just before the notorious Lal Masjid siege and operation. What's the prediction for interest rates in Pakistan? The State Bank will be in a quandary to maintain the interest rate at 7% to target economic growth or increase it to control inflation when it announces monetary policy on Monday. Experts are also divided what line the central bank will take – induce economic growth or control inflation.   According to a survey of 68 experts conducted by Topline Securities, 65% of the respondents say the interest rate will be maintained at 7%. The remaining 35% of respondents say the policy rate will be increased with a majority among them saying it will be increased to 7.25%. Read the full story here.
Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Sunday, September 19, 2021.

  • The Sindh government has decided to call students to educational institutions on alternate days at 50% attendance. It is compulsory for parents to submit their coronavirus vaccination certificates in schools, otherwise, their children won’t be allowed on premises.
  • Approximately 40 buses for the Green Line service are set to arrive at the Karachi port.
  • After calling off the Pakistan tour last minute, the New Zealand cricket team departed for Dubai Saturday leaving fans and cricketers across the globe angry.
  • A seven-year-old child was killed in Bahawalpur after her pet goat trespassed a field. An FIR has been registered.

Exclusive: Lal Masjid’s new controversy

Another image shows the Taliban flags removed from the rooftop of Jamia Hafsa (Photo Twitter)
Photo: Twitter

Clerics from Islamabad’s Lal Masjid have again hoisted the Afghan Taliban’s flags on a women madrasa they control. The district administration has again removed them after holding with the clerics a new round of negotiation that was a replay of the talks held last month and also the talks held nearly 15 years ago just before the notorious Lal Masjid siege and operation.

What’s the prediction for interest rates in Pakistan?

The State Bank will be in a quandary to maintain the interest rate at 7% to target economic growth or increase it to control inflation when it announces monetary policy on Monday. Experts are also divided what line the central bank will take – induce economic growth or control inflation.  

According to a survey of 68 experts conducted by Topline Securities, 65% of the respondents say the interest rate will be maintained at 7%. The remaining 35% of respondents say the policy rate will be increased with a majority among them saying it will be increased to 7.25%. Read the full story here.

 
MOST READ
Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week
Karachi man arrested for raping eight-year-old neighbour
PIA flight lands in Damascus after 22 years
Lal Masjid on the path to a new controversy?
Sindh announces holiday on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s death anniversary
TikTok to enforce Pakistan government’s guidelines
Ex-bureaucrat shoots and wounds driver in moving car
Drone cameras start working on Lahore-Multan motorway
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman requests bail in harassment case
Pakistan initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive Afghan government: PM
 
 
 
 
 
