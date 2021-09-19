Today’s outlook: Sindh schools, Green Line buses in Karachi

Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The Sindh government has decided to call students to educational institutions on alternate days at 50% attendance. It is compulsory for parents to submit their coronavirus vaccination certificates in schools, otherwise, their children won’t be allowed on premises.

Approximately 40 buses for the Green Line service are set to arrive at the Karachi port.

After calling off the Pakistan tour last minute, the New Zealand cricket team departed for Dubai Saturday leaving fans and cricketers across the globe angry.

A seven-year-old child was killed in Bahawalpur after her pet goat trespassed a field. An FIR has been registered.

Exclusive: Lal Masjid’s new controversy

Clerics from Islamabad’s Lal Masjid have again hoisted the Afghan Taliban’s flags on a women madrasa they control. The district administration has again removed them after holding with the clerics a new round of negotiation that was a replay of the talks held last month and also the talks held nearly 15 years ago just before the notorious Lal Masjid siege and operation.

What’s the prediction for interest rates in Pakistan?

The State Bank will be in a quandary to maintain the interest rate at 7% to target economic growth or increase it to control inflation when it announces monetary policy on Monday. Experts are also divided what line the central bank will take – induce economic growth or control inflation.

According to a survey of 68 experts conducted by Topline Securities, 65% of the respondents say the interest rate will be maintained at 7%. The remaining 35% of respondents say the policy rate will be increased with a majority among them saying it will be increased to 7.25%. Read the full story here.