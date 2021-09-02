Today’s Outlook: PTI challenges Murtaza Wahab, rain expected, milk prices

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Thursday, September 2, 2021:

Three days of mourning in Kashmir: A powerful voice of oppressed Kashmiris around the world has been silenced. Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani passed away Wednesday. He had been ill for a long time and detained for some time by the Indian government in Occupied Kashmir.

More rain is expected in Karachi today, according to the Met Office.

Milk prices are skyrocketing. New prices expected to be announced September 5. The milk price in Karachi’s mandi has hit Rs150 a litre.

PTI leaders will be appearing before the chief justice in Karachi for a hearing in a petition. The appointment of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi Administrator has become a controversy. The PTI has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court seeking local body elections and the appointment of non-political administrators in Sindh. Khurram Sherzaman will later speak to the media.

The Karachi Traders Action Committee will be holding a hunger strike against what they say are the Sindh government’s “cruel and biased decisions”.

At 1500hrs there will be a press conference on the “Destructive Policies of the Government for CNG stations‘ at the FPCCI head office in Karachi.