Today’s Outlook: PM meets T20 squad, real estate Karachi hearings

Here are some of the major stories for Pakistan we expect to develop today, September 22, Tuesday and developments from the previous day in case you missed them:

The National T20 World Cup squad will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan today. The PCB chairman will also be present. The purpose of the meeting is to encourage the players. The annual top-tier domestic Twenty-20 competition is set to start on Thursday in Rawalpindi.

The New Zealand team had no threat, they just acted. They haven’t shared anything yet, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said. He will reveal the facts at a press conference today or tomorrow.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad will hear major cases in Karachi today. There will also be hearing of cases of China cutting of 35,000 plots in Karachi, Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights and other public interest cases.

The National Accountability Bureau, Lahore, has decided to auction former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s properties to recover the £8m (more than Rs1 billion) fine imposed on him in the Avenfield reference.

A rain alert has been issued across Sindh including Karachi from next week. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunderstorms between September 23 and 25.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for Pakistan is 4.10% says the NCOC. Get your children vaccinated. Here is the guide to Pfizer for students in Karachi.

6 men who beat Karachi’s biggest parties in cantonment polls

Everyone knows Karachi’s political parties and their faces: PPP, MQM, PTI, JI, PML-N. But there is another story, of the success of six men who stood as Independents and beat candidates from these big parties in the cantonment board elections held last week.

The elections for Karachi’s six cantonment boards was on September 12. A total of 350 candidates entered the fray. Out of these 110 were Independents who were not affiliated with any political party. Six of them won and their stories are worth telling.

Two of them won from Cantonment Board Clifton, two from Cantonment Board Karachi and one each from Cantonment Board Malir and Cantonment Board Faisal. Read full story here.