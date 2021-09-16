Thursday, September 16, 2021  | 8 Safar, 1443
Today’s outlook: PM in Tajikistan, petrol prices, Shehbaz in NAB

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Our daily update in the morning for stories expected to develop.

Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021: 

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on a two-day official visit to Tajikistan today.

The petrol price hit a record high on September 14 when the federal government increased the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs5.92. In a rare move, the government has hiked the price of petrol beyond what was recommended by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

The temperature in Karachi is expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius today. According to the Met Office, a new monsoon system will enter Sindh on September 17.

NAB Lahore to hear references today against Shehbaz Sharif family and references against provincial minister Sibtain Khan.

New Covid restrictions

Have you gotten your coronavirus vaccine yet? If not, you should visit a vaccination centre before September 30 because the government has decided to impose restrictions on unvaccinated Pakistanis. Here are some of them:

  • Ban on indoor, outdoor dining at restaurants
  • No entry inside malls, shops. and hotels
  • Unvaccinated teachers, students banned inside schools
  • Air travel, both domestic and international, banned

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 3,012 new coronavirus cases while 66 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. The positivity rate at 5.30%.

Dollar at all-time high in Pakistan, here’s what happened



