Thursday, September 30, 2021  | 22 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

With oil and Gas Regulatory Authority recommending increase of up to Rs5 in petroleum prices and Karachi bracing for another thunderstorm,  see what today’s outlook has in folds for you.

Here are some of the major developments from Wednesday night and stories we are following Thursday, September 30, 2021, from Pakistan and internationally. 

Petrol prices to go up?

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending an increase of up to Rs5 in the prices of petroleum products.

The final decision will be taken by the prime minister.

Karachi braces for thunderstorm

Karachi is likely to face thunderstorm on Thursday.

The Met has predicted torrential rains from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 3. It has also warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and other cities.

Last date to file tax returns

Last date to file tax return September 30, 2021 is the last date to file tax return. The FBR has said that it won’t extend the date.

They said that in ‘hardship cases’, the commissioner might give an individual 15 days extension to file their returns.

EXCLUSIVE

Last year, at the start of winter an 18-year-old Gamraram Meghwal tried to take advantage of the early darkness to sneak into his girlfriend’s house. She lives in Kumharon ka Teeba in Barmer, Rajasthan. It was the fourth of November. And as luck would have it, her parents caught him and threatened to report him to his parents. The families knew each other as they were neighbours.

Gamraram took off and ran into the darkness. He was so scared of his parents’ ire that he just kept running until he could run no more. When he finally stopped, he was in Pakistan.

His girlfriend’s parents had in the meanwhile barged into his house and complained to his father. Gamraram’s father Jamaram asked where the boy was. The families then started to look for him. By November 16, Jamaram finally went to Bijrad police station to tell the police he needed to report his son had gone missing.

The Bijrad police launched an investigation and it took them a month to trace the teenager to Pakistan. 

read the full story here

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Karachi braces for thunderstorm after an unusually warm night
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Manora cantonment auctions off its beach to Dreamworld for Rs55m
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Property deal struck by Omer Sharif’s third wife in jeopardy
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Indian boyfriend mistakenly runs into Pakistan to escape her parents
Court says Zahir's parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Court says Zahir’s parents knew Noor was being held hostage
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Weather update: rain, flood alert in Balochistan, Sindh
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Trade suspended at Pakistan-Iran border in Gwadar
Karachi church set up in a rented house 'burned'
Karachi church set up in a rented house ‘burned’
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Medical students marching to PM House clash with police
Govt bans food exports to control inflation
Govt bans food exports to control inflation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.