Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline

Petrol prices to go up?

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has sent a summary to the Petroleum Division, recommending an increase of up to Rs5 in the prices of petroleum products.

The final decision will be taken by the prime minister.

Karachi braces for thunderstorm

Karachi is likely to face thunderstorm on Thursday.

The Met has predicted torrential rains from Thursday, September 30 to Sunday, October 3. It has also warned of urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta and other cities.

Last date to file tax returns

Last date to file tax return September 30, 2021 is the last date to file tax return. The FBR has said that it won’t extend the date.

They said that in ‘hardship cases’, the commissioner might give an individual 15 days extension to file their returns.

Last year, at the start of winter an 18-year-old Gamraram Meghwal tried to take advantage of the early darkness to sneak into his girlfriend’s house. She lives in Kumharon ka Teeba in Barmer, Rajasthan. It was the fourth of November. And as luck would have it, her parents caught him and threatened to report him to his parents. The families knew each other as they were neighbours.

Gamraram took off and ran into the darkness. He was so scared of his parents’ ire that he just kept running until he could run no more. When he finally stopped, he was in Pakistan.

His girlfriend’s parents had in the meanwhile barged into his house and complained to his father. Gamraram’s father Jamaram asked where the boy was. The families then started to look for him. By November 16, Jamaram finally went to Bijrad police station to tell the police he needed to report his son had gone missing.

The Bijrad police launched an investigation and it took them a month to trace the teenager to Pakistan.

