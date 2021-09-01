Wednesday, September 1, 2021  | 23 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
News

Today’s Outlook: Petrol cheaper today, rain expected, booster doses

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

These are some of the stories you may have missed yesterday and others we expect to develop today, Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in Pakistan:

The new price of petrol in Pakistan is Rs118.30 per litre effective today, September 1. It was reduced Rs1.5 per litre.

In its latest travel review released Thursday, the UK announced that Pakistan will remain on the red list. The government has been in contact with the UK authorities. They said that Pakistan is still on the red list because of its failure to meet requirements pertaining to genomic surveillance capability, transmission risk and variants of concern.

Booster doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be given from today to people aged 12 and over who need to travel abroad across the country. The cost of one booster dose will be Rs1,270.

Former captain Ramiz Raja, who has been nominated for the Pakistan Cricket Board’s chairman post, is likely to make reforms in the national team’s selection policy.

The Sindh government has made coronavirus vaccination mandatory for matriculation and intermediate students.

 
 

