Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US

For cricket lovers, a gloomy weekend begins as the New Zealand team departs. However, that’s not the end of the world. The UK has decided to remove Pakistan from the notorious red travel list. Omer Sharif is all set to leave for the US for medical treatment. Political activities have been planned. We will follow these and other stories today, September 18, 2021.

New Zealand cricketers depart

New Zealand’s cricket team is set to depart from Pakistan today after they unilaterally called off the Pakistan tour citing security threats. There were reports that the British high commission in Pakistan had tipped off the Black Caps. However, High Commissioner Christian Turner has rejected the “speculation.” The development has cast doubts on England’s Pakistan tour.

Omer Sharif leave for the US

Pakistan’s comedy King Omer Sharif also departs on a journey but his journey brings Pakistanis hope. He is travelling to the US for medical treatment. An air ambulance would arrive in Pakistan to fly Omer Sharif out. He would be accompanied by at least four members of his family and medics.

Pakistan removed from the red list

The UK government has removed Pakistan from its red travel list. It brings joy to thousands of British-Pakistani families who could not travel back to the UK because the red list restrictions required them to quarantine at designated hotels after arrival at a cost of over half a million rupees per person. The UK government also plans to replace its traffic light travel alert system with a simpler list.

US apologizes for killing Afghans

Another late-night news. The United States Secretary of Defense has apologized for the death of an Afghan family in a drone attack in Kabul on August 29. The US officials had claimed that they had killed an IS militant. American newspaper investigated the death and reported the fact. The US military acknowledged it was wrong.

Javed Lateef lands in hot water

PMLN has served a show-cause notice on Javed Lateef, one of the key defenders of Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. Lateef landed in hot water remarks he made during an interview with SAMAA TV. Read the full story here.

Shehbaz to address convention

PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif would address the workers’ convention in Sialkot. He had been absent from a key party meeting on Thursday.