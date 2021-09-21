Today’s Outlook: New T20 dates, Karachi rain prediction

Here are some of the major stories for Pakistan we expect to develop today, September 21, Tuesday and developments from the previous day in case you missed them:

A rain alert has been issued across Sindh including Karachi from next week. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunderstorms between September 23 and 25.

Imran Khan will be virtually speaking at the UN general assembly on September 24. Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in New York. He said that the initial statements from Taliban leaders have been encouraging.

The Covid-19 positivity rate for Pakistan is 4.10% says the NCOC. Get your children vaccinated. Here is the guide to Pfizer for students in Karachi.

Another big blow for Pakistan cricket: After the cancellation of the tour of New Zealand, England also refused to send a cricket team to Pakistan. It said their athletes’ mental and physical safety is a priority.

National T20 Cup schedule dates changed: The first phase of the cup will start on September 23 in Rawalpindi. The PCB will formally announce the schedule for the National T20 Cup today.

World Snooker Championship. Pakistan’s Babar Masih makes it to the semi-finals today.

The 3rd Chief of the Naval Staff Hockey Championship will be held at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium from today. Eight teams will compete in the event organized by PHF and Pakistan Navy.