Today’s outlook: new Afghan govt, Chaman border, British FM

As the Taliban prepare to reveal a new government in Afghanistan amid fighting in the Panjshir valley and Pakistan attempts to contain the situation at the Chaman border which could be closed, we follow these and other development today, Friday, September 3, 2021.

Afghanistan’s new government

Two weeks after taking Kabul, the Taliban prepare to announce a new government that, they promise, would also include women. Preparations have been made at the presidential palace in Kabul for the ceremony. The announcement will be made by the Taliban supreme leader Mullah Hibatullah after the Friday prayers, according to the Taliban spokespeople.

International commentators say the legitimacy of the new Afghan government is crucial for Afghanistan’s economy. Investors and international donor agencies are awaiting the outcome of such an announcement.

Although the European leaders have said they were in no hurry to recognize the Taliban government, most of them are busy negotiating some kind of deals with the new masters of Afghanistan.

British FM in Pakistan

The EU is also hoping its aid would give some leverage over the Taliban. Britain also has no immediate plans to recognize the Taliban’s government, although it sees engaging with them as necessary, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Raab has arrived in Pakistan after discussing Afghanistan with leaders in Qatar. He will discuss bilateral relations and Afghanistan with Pakistan officials, especially Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Fighting in Panjshir

Taliban’s desire to win international recognition has not stopped them from launching an offensive in the Panjshir province where they lay siege to the valley. Overnight, the Taliban claimed they had killed a leading commander with his 25 comrades.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid has confirmed that they had launched an offensive “after talks with a local armed group failed.” A senior Taliban leader Emir Khan Mutaqi has asked the resistance fighters to surrender.

Chaman Border

Amid developments across the border, Pakistani officials are trying to contain the fallout. Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed Ahmed has announced that authorities could close the Chaman border on Friday. He said the situation at the Torkham border crossing was normal.

He said that the Chaman border was being temporarily closed because of security threats, though he did not elaborate.

There are reports that uncertainty in Afghanistan was pushing a large number of people to seek refuge in Pakistan once again. Forces posted at the Chaman border have stepped up security measures, allowing only people with legal travel documents to enter.

Rain emergency in Sindh

A rain emergency has been declared in the Sindh province. The Met Office has forecasted rains till September 4. Under the rain emergency, the Sindh government has asked concerned authorities to remove billboards from Karachi to avoid mishaps.

Minar-e-Pakistan and Veena Malik cases

A Lahore court is to hear the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case today. The victim has identified six suspects and another 4 have confessed to harassment of the TikToker. They would be brought to the court today.

Meanwhile, another court is to hear a defamation case involving actor Veena Malik.