Today’s Outlook: National T20 Cup, flour and sugar prices lower

Here are some of the major stories for Pakistan we expect to develop today, September 23, Thursday and developments from the previous day in case you missed them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a meeting today on rising inflation. The premier will be briefed on food prices. He will be apprised of the steps taken to control inflation.

Wheat flour will be available at Rs55 per kilogram and sugar at Rs90 per kilogram while the price of edible oil will decrease by Rs50 a kilogram from today (September 23). Read the full story here.

The Economic Coordination Committee or ECC meeting will be held today and chaired by the finance minister. The committee will approve the Successful Pakistan Program. Steel Mill salaries are on the agenda and the ECC is expected to approve the funds for Army Internal Security Duty Allowance.

Bad news for the people of Karachi. K-Electric requested NEPRA to increase prices by 97 paisa per unit for one month.

The National T20 Cup will be held at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today. All the players of the World Cup squad will be in action.

All you need to know about National T20



