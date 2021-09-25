Saturday, September 25, 2021  | 17 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: NAB chairman extension, Shehbaz in court

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Sep 25, 2021
Posted: Sep 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 58 mins ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Saturday, September 25, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan virtually addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) early Saturday.

He is expected to mainly focus on Afghanistan. He stressed the world should recognize that the “only way” forward when it comes to Afghanistan is to “strengthen and stabilise the current government”.

The federal ministry of law and justice has drafted an ordinance to extend the tenure of NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal. Some federal ministers and opposition members raised objections over his extension.

Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has confirmed he got married to PTI MPA Dua Bhutto.

In an interview with SAMAA TV, Sheikh said that the couple tied the knot in after the 2018 elections. Dua and Sheikh recently welcomed a baby boy, who they have named Kamil Haleem. The couple hosted a party with close friends and family earlier this month too.

The Lahore Banking Court will hear a money laundering case today against Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif and PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will appear in an ANF court in Lahore.

Members of the Punjab Assembly announced a cricket match between government and opposition teams on October 9 at Governor House.

