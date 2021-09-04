Today’s Outlook: Light Karachi rain, exams postponed

Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Saturday, September 4, 2021:

According to the Meteorological Department, in Karachi, intermittent rains will continue till noon. The second spell of the monsoon will leave the city in the afternoon. Sea breeze will be restored and humidity will end.

All inter board examinations scheduled for today have been postponed due to heavy rains and forecast of more in Karachi. The twelfth grade practicals are also postponed. The new date will be announced later.

Six men accused of the harassment of the TikToker at Minar-e-Pakistan will be appearing in court.

The owner of Therapy Works will hold a press conference today about the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The new Afghan government‘s announcement has been delayed by a week. A foreign news agency has claimed that Mullah Habibullah would be the supreme leader in the new set-up. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be in charge of the leadership. Mullah Yaqub and Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai will be given important posts. The capital will be Kabul. The Taliban has taken control of Panjshir.

A food delivery mission to Afghanistan has taken place in cooperation with Pakistan. Special planes and helicopters arrived in Islamabad for the UN Food Program. WFP staff will take part in relief efforts in Afghanistan.

The government has increased sales tax and customs duty on CNG. The increase in taxes is likely to increase CNG by Rs 28 per kg in Sindh and Rs 18 per liter in Punjab.

Turkey has issued new guidelines for tourists. The PCR test will be taken again in ten days in quarantine. Pakistanis will be exempt from quarantine in Turkey if they show a vaccination certificate.