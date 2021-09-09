Today’s outlook: Karachi rain, Mukadam and other cases, political events

Karachi has received an unexpected thundershower late on Wednesday night and it is likely to deal with the aftermaths today. The rest of the country may focus on a number of court cases and some religious and political gatherings. These are the stories we are following today, September 9, 2021.

Karachi rain

The late-night thundershower left many roads inundated. Although municipal workers were seen clearing them and the DG met has predicted that heavy shower was to last only one hour, rain has become unexpected in Karachi. Watch this space for updates throughout the day. Read the forecast here.

Noor Mukadam, Meesha Shafi and other cases

An Islamabad court is to hear Noor Makadam case today. The police have already submitted the challan or investigation report. A court in Lahore will hear a defamation case against singer Meesha Shafi, another court is to hear jactitation of marriage suit involving actor Meera.

Meanwhile, a Lahore court is set to hear the rickshaw harassment case and the accused identified in an identify parade would be produced before the judge.

Political events and gatherings

The opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leaders would address a press conference in Lahore. Another PML-N leader Javed Latif is set to appear before the NAB officials in Lahore.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address the Khatm-e-Nubuwwat conference in Abbottabad. Bilwal Bhutto Zardari will address a workers’ convention in Rahim Yar Khan.

Transporters meet over SOPs

The Covid-19 related SOPs have affects transporters’ business. They are going to meet today in Lahore to chart out further course of action. The SOPs require transporters to seat a limited number of passengers in buses and vans.

KMC charges in electricity bill

First, it was the federal government that decided to do away with separate TV license fee collection and decided to put in on electricity bills. Now the Sindh government has come up with the plan to collect Municipal Utility Charges and Taxes (MUCT) in Karachi via K-Electric bills. Read the full story here.