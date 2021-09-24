Today’s Outlook: Karachi rain forecast, PM in UN General Assembly

Here are some of the major stories for Pakistan we expect to develop today, September 24, Friday and developments from the previous day in case you missed them.

The monsoon spell began Thursday in Karachi after heavy rain with strong winds started in multiple areas of the city. In many areas cars were stuck on the inundated roads and shops flooded with sewage when nullahs overflowed.

The Met Department said moderate to heavy showers with lightning and strong winds are forecast in Karachi and neighbouring cities till September 25.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the UN General Assembly.

What will be the future of PSL? Chairman PCB Rameez Raja will chair an important meeting with PSL franchise owners and representatives today. The meeting will discuss the PSL financial model controversy.

The problems of Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal will increase. He asked for help from Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The US embassy in Islamabad has sent a package to Zahir Jaffer the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The development comes as Islamabad High Court has reserved judgement on the bail plea from Zahir’s parents, also arrested in the case.

Low-cost house loan in Pakistan: how to get one?