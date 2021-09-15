Wednesday, September 15, 2021  | 7 Safar, 1443
Today’s outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore

Notes from the newsroom

Posted: Sep 15, 2021
Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021: 

  • An accountability court in Lahore will hear a petition regarding the freezing of PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s assets.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan will head to Lahore on a one-day visit. He will hold a meeting with PTI leaders at the Governor House.
  • A Lahore additional district and sessions court will hear a defamation suit against singer Meesha Shafi by singer Ali Zafar.
  • The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has recommended a Rs1 per litre increase in the price of petroleum products. The final decision will be taken by the prime minister.
  • The temperature in Karachi is expected to hit 40 degrees Celsius today. According to the Met Office, a new monsoon system will enter Sindh on September 17.

New Covid restrictions

Have you gotten your coronavirus vaccine yet? If not, you should visit a vaccination centre before September 30 because the government has decided to impose restrictions on unvaccinated Pakistanis. Here are some of them:

  • Ban on indoor, outdoor dining at restaurants
  • No entry inside malls, shops. and hotels
  • Unvaccinated teachers, students banned inside schools
  • Air travel, both domestic and international, banned

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 2,714 new coronavirus cases while 73 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate has dropped to 4.78%.

Exclusive

Kia Lucky Motors has confirmed that it will be launching its subcompact SUV Kia Stonic late next month but demurred from sharing the price range due to the currency exchange rate volatility.

 
