Today’s outlook: Karachi heatwave, petrol prices, PM in Lahore

Notes from the newsroom
Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Wednesday, September 15, 2021:
Have you gotten your coronavirus vaccine yet? If not, you should visit a vaccination centre before September 30 because the government has decided to impose restrictions on unvaccinated Pakistanis. Here are some of them:
In the last 24 hours, Pakistan has reported 2,714 new coronavirus cases while 73 people have succumbed to the deadly virus. The infection rate has dropped to 4.78%.
Kia Lucky Motors has confirmed that it will be launching its subcompact SUV Kia Stonic late next month but demurred from sharing the price range due to the currency exchange rate volatility.