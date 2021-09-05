Today’s outlook: Karachi expects rain, ISI chief echoed, Haider returns

It is not the usual lazy Sunday. There is much to celebrate and enjoy and also to talk about. The weekend seems to be overshadowed by events from the weekdays. Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Sunday, September 5, 2021.

Karachi expects more rain

The country’s commercial hub has received heavy showers over the past two days. The Met Office has predicted scattered rain for today. Another rain spell begins on September 8. The heavy shower on Saturday flooded home in Lyari and Gulshan-e-Hadeed and inundated several roads, though the Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab claims roads were cleared before midnight. For Sunday, the temperature is not expected to rise beyond 31 degrees Celsius.

Haider Ali returns

Paralympian Haider Ali returns home today after winning the first-ever gold for Pakistan earlier this week. He would land in Lahore to get a hero’s welcome. The Gujranwala born player had spoken exclusively to SAMAA after the feat.

ISI chief’s words echoed

ISI chief Lt. General Faiz Hameed has spoken to reporters at a Kabul hotel. His words have made headlines in several countries. World media has speculated about his Afghanistan visit and the Indians have panicked. Read the full story here.

Cantonment boards’ elections

With the election of cantonment boards around the corner, you would be hearing from candidates or their supporters if you live in one of the 42 cantonment areas that would elect representatives on September 12. SAMAA TV will be airing special coverage.

Newsmakers

In case you missed it, Nida Yasir has been one of the top newsmakers yesterday. Her misunderstanding about the ‘Formula One’ car left Twitter shocked and amused at the same time.

Another person to shock people was Therapy Works owner Dr Tahir Zahoor, who held an incriminating press conference against Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder.