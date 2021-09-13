Monday, September 13, 2021  | 5 Safar, 1443
Today’s outlook: Joint session of Parliament, Sindh teachers’ recruitment test

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 7 mins ago
The supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have something to celebrate today as their party has bagged considerable numbers of seats in the cantonment boards elections held across many cities on Sunday. The final results are likely to come out today. We will also cover the following key developments today, September 13, 2021.

Join session of the Parliament

The Parliament convenes its joint session today at 4 pm. President Arif Alvi would address the joint session. The National Assembly Secretariat has invited governors and chief ministers of all the four provinces, Azad Kashmir president and prime minister, and the governor and chief minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The opposition conglomerate Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has already announced that its member parties will boycott the session. The government plans to push the election reform bill in the joint sitting of Parliament.

Sindh teachers’ recruitment test

The Sindh government opens tests for the recruitment of 46,000 school teachers from today. Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has told prospective candidates that they should not pay anyone to get the job. The IBA Sukkur will conduct the test for junior elementary school teachers (JESTs) position from September 13 to September 19. The test for the positions of primary school teachers (PSTs) will commence from September 19.

Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya

The three-day ceremonies for the 782nd Urs of Bahauddin Zakariya commence from Today. The Sajadah Nashin Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is also the foreign ministry of the country, will open the ceremony by bathing the shrine. The government has announced strict SOPs for the Urs.

CNG stations’ shutdown schedule changed

The plans to close the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in Sindh province for four days have been moved ahead. Instead of shutting down the CNG stations from Monday, the four-day closure will now begin from Tuesday. The Sui Southern Gas Company has announced that consumers would face low pressure due to the dry-docking (Change of FSRU) at Engro Terminal.

