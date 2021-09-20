Today’s outlook: interest rate announcement, polio vaccination, Kartarpur ceremony

As the political scene heats up after yet another government tirade against the election commission of Pakistan over electronic voting machines (EVMs), the nation has some other business to cater to. We will follow developments on economic, social, and religious fronts today, Monday, September 20, 2021.

Policy rate announcement

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is set to announce the policy rate, also called the interest rate. Amid rising inflation, the SBP needs to perform a balancing act between enforcing monetary discipline and encouraging growth. Experts have offered divided opinions, reflecting the predicament the SBP officials face. Read more here.

Polio vaccination

A nationwide polio vaccination campaign begins today and will continue until September 24. Children would also be administered a dose of Vitamin A drops. Over 150,000 polio workers would visit parents at their doorsteps in an attempt to ensure polio eradication. The vaccination campaign has already begun in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 17. A policeman protecting polio workers has been martyred in Kohat.

Kartarpur ceremony

Thousands of followers of the Sikh faith will open the three-day anniversary ceremonies of Guru Nanak in Kartarpur. Sikhs from the world over are expected to attend. The government of Pakistan has put in place all the arrangements.

Thunderstorms in Karachi

Karachi has only three days to prepare for the thunderstorm the Met Department has forecast. Rains with gusts are expected to begin from Thursday evening and may continue for the next two days. Read more on the forecast here.

National T20

After New Zealand’s abrupt departure, Pakistan players have been called up for the upcoming National T20 Cup. The tournament was initially scheduled to be played in Multan from September 25, but it will now start two days ahead of schedule in Rawalpindi.