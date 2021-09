Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Sunday, September 26, 2021.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will leave for Rawalpindi. On Saturday, he appeared before a Lahore banking crimes court with his son Hamza. Their bail, in a money laundering case, has been extended till October 9.

The three-day urs of Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Data Ganj Bakhsh has begun in Lahore. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will visit the Data Darbar later in the day.

Pakistan has reported over 1,700 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The infection rate has dropped to 3.98%.

Dengue fever has killed five people and affected another 1,400 across the country. All the deaths in September were reported from Sindh.

In case you missed: Motorcycle prices to rise

Pakistan manufactured a record 2.6 million motorcycles in the financial year 2020-21.

United Automobiles and Road Prince will be jacking up prices of their bikes by Rs5,000 and Rs3,000 respectively from October 1. Market sources say other companies including Honda, Suzuki and Yamaha were also pondering a price raise.

Exclusive: A toll receipt helps solve murder mystery