Today’s outlook: Defence Day, CCI meeting, vaccination at Sindh schools

It’s Defence Day today, Monday, September 6, 2021. Exactly 56 years ago Pakistan’s forces defended the motherland against external aggression. While you are likely to see commemorative ceremonies on the TV, other important developments are also expected. Here are some of the stories we would be following.

Defence Day ceremonies

The Pakistani nation will observe Defence Day and Martyrs’ Day (September 6) with pride and solemnity. As the day dawns, a 31-gun-salute will be offered in the federal capital while all provincial capitals will offer 21-gun salutes at dawn.

President Arif Alvi and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Javed Bajwa will speak at the Defence Day ceremony inside the GHQ. The ceremony will also be attended by families of martyrs.

Special ceremonies will also be held at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad and at all naval and air bases across the country.

Defence equipment and arms and armament will be displayed on this occasion and tribute will be paid to everyone who offered ultimate sacrifice in the defence of the country.

Council of Common Interests meets

The prime minister is to convene a meeting of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The meeting would be attended by all four chief ministers and relevant federal ministers. The meeting is set to discuss issues related to higher education in the wake of the 18th amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan. Other issues faced by the provinces, including the water share, would also be discussed.

Vaccination at Sindh schools

Sindh Education Department has decided to launch a vaccination drive to immunize school children against the Covid-19. The vaccination drive begins today at schools across the province.

The government also wants to know what salary teachers are being paid at private schools. SAMAA TV

During the campaign, the authorities would review the registration status of private schools, form inspection teams, and gather data on several indicators to devise a Covid prevention mechanism.

The government also wants to know what salary teachers are being paid at private schools, SAMAA TV reported.

Cricketers await Covid test results

Pakistan’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be announced on Monday. Cricketers have given samples for Covid-19 tests. They now wait for the results. Only players with a negative test result would be reporting on September 8.

Taliban gains in Panjshir

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have made some gains in the Panjshir valley as the resistance forces confirmed that at least two of their key figures, a general and a spokesman, had been killed in the fighting. Click here to read more on Afghanistan.