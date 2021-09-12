Today’s outlook: Cantonment board elections, coronavirus vaccination, Pakistan-New Zealand series

Here are some of the stories we will be following today from the SAMAA TV newsroom, Sunday, September 12, 2021:

Cantonment board elections

Elections in 42 cantonment boards across Pakistan will be held Sunday.

In Karachi, the six cantonment boards include Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC), Cantonment Board Faisal (CBF), Cantonment Board Manora, Cantonment Board Malir, Cantonment Board Korangi, and Cantonment Board Karachi.

There are a total of 42 wards in the six cantonment boards in Karachi where as many as 350 candidates will be taking part in these elections. Of the total, 240 candidates represent various political parties, while 110 others, including nine women, are running as independent candidates. Read an explainer on why these elections are held here.

Noor Mukadam case update

Noor Mukadam, 27, who was raped and murdered by Zahir Jaffer in Islamabad, made more than three attempts to escape from the crime scene, a police investigation report revealed Saturday.

The challan revealed that Zahir was in contact with his father, who was in Karachi, over the phone. The latter was aware of Noor’s detention yet he didn’t call the police. Even after Zahir beheaded the 27-year-old woman, his father promised to “help him get out of the situation”.

According to the police, Zahir confessed to the crime during police questioning.

Coronavirus

Pakistan has reported over 3,100 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. According to the NCOC, 58 people succumbed to the deadly virus. The positivity ratio has been recorded at 5.45%.

On Saturday, the government decided to administer the Pfizer shot to Pakistanis between the ages of 15 and 18 free of cost from Monday. The NCOC has, on the other hand, dedicated Sundays for people who are yet to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

Pakistan-New Zealand series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the ticket details for the upcoming series between Pakistan and New Zealand starting from September 17.

For the ODIs, it will range between RS2,000 and RS1,000, while ticket prices for T20Is have been fixed from Rs3,000 to Rs500.

Online purchases can be made through https://cricket.bookme.pk or Bookme android/iOS app

For both the ODIs and T20Is in the enclosures designated as Family enclosures a 10 % discount will be offered on purchase of three or more tickets.