Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?

Notes from the newsroom on what developments we're following today
It’s looking like it will be a busy day in Karachi today with the prime minister arriving. We’ll be following his agenda today, Monday, September 27, 2021 but there are also some important developments expected on the economic front that could affect your pocked. Scroll down for more.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today on a one-day visit to lay the foundation stone for the Karachi Circular Railway project.
We’ve been hearing about the KCR for a long time. In this piece we bring you up to speed with the latest developments on its track, the encroachments and the technical difficulties in resurrecting what used to be a major mass transit route for Karachi.
Total deaths in 24hrs 27,597
Positive cases 1,757
No of tests in 24hrs 40,033
PML-N will have a meeting today in Sahiwal division and tomorrow in Rawalpindi division. All meetings will be chaired by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will also participate.
The rift in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was laid bare on Sunday as leaders spoke at two different cities in an attempt to control damage to the party from the internal disagreements.
FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq will conduct an e-court today. Online resolution of public complaints related to taxes will be proposed.
Overbilling? NEPRA has taken notice of excess electricity bills. A public hearing on consumer complaints will be held on September 30 in Islamabad.
Actor Nadia Khan has had to go to the FIA after an IT expert linked her account to his. Here are some tips from our YouTube managers on how you can keep your channel ID safe
HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for GB students: Apply before Oct 25
Motorcycle prices are going up: We list the companies and prices here
FBR announcement: People running businesses from home to pay additional tax
If you wish to submit a blog: blogs@samaa.tv (Do include a one-line bio)
Find our editors on @Twitter or leave us a comment below.