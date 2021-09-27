Monday, September 27, 2021  | 19 Safar, 1443
Can Imran Khan resurrect KCR after Musharraf, PPP failed?

Notes from the newsroom on what developments we're following today

Posted: Sep 27, 2021
Posted: Sep 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

It’s looking like it will be a busy day in Karachi today with the prime minister arriving. We’ll be following his agenda today, Monday, September 27, 2021 but there are also some important developments expected on the economic front that could affect your pocked. Scroll down for more.

Top news: Imran Khan and KCR

Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today on a one-day visit to lay the foundation stone for the Karachi Circular Railway project.

We’ve been hearing about the KCR for a long time. In this piece we bring you up to speed with the latest developments on its track, the encroachments and the technical difficulties in resurrecting what used to be a major mass transit route for Karachi.

KCR: The Great Train Robbery

By the 1970s, the KCR had grown to a 44km route and in the next ten years it had six million people using it. The trains were running 80 trips a day

Coronavirus updates

Total deaths in 24hrs 27,597

Positive cases 1,757

No of tests in 24hrs 40,033

Political developments

PML-N will have a meeting today in Sahiwal division and tomorrow in Rawalpindi division. All meetings will be chaired by Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif. Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz will also participate.

The rift in the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) was laid bare on Sunday as leaders spoke at two different cities in an attempt to control damage to the party from the internal disagreements.

Government and economy changes

FBR Chairman Dr Muhammad Ashfaq will conduct an e-court today. Online resolution of public complaints related to taxes will be proposed.

Overbilling? NEPRA has taken notice of excess electricity bills. A public hearing on consumer complaints will be held on September 30 in Islamabad.

YouTube-Fraud-Thumbnail--Web-Saad

Tips: How to protect your YouTube channel


Actor Nadia Khan has had to go to the FIA after an IT expert linked her account to his. Here are some tips from our YouTube managers on how you can keep your channel ID safe

News you can use

HEC announces undergraduate scholarships for GB students: Apply before Oct 25

Motorcycle prices are going up: We list the companies and prices here

FBR announcement: People running businesses from home to pay additional tax

today's outlook
 
