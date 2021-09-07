Tuesday, September 7, 2021  | 29 Muharram, 1443
HOME > News

Today’s outlook: Air Force Day, cabinet meeting, new Punjab officials

Notes from newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Sep 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The Pakistani nation celebrated Defence Day yesterday with the army chief warning that there was no room for extremism in the country. The other big story was the rift among the cricket legends. Today, the nation celebrates Air Force Day. We will follow the ceremonies as well as some other stories expected to develop during the day. Here is the outlook for today, Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Air Force Day

A day after Pakistan and India went into full blow war on September 6, 1965, the Pakistan Air Force enter the theatre and made at least five kills, including four by Sqn Ldr Muhammad Mahmood Alam who claimed as many as four IAF Hunters with his F-86 Sabre. During the war, the PAF blunted the Indian army’s attacks in several sectors defending the country from the Indian onslaught. PAF also inflicted severe damages to some IAF bases and destroyed a total of 104 IAF aircraft for a loss of 19 aircraft.

Federal cabinet

The federal cabinet convenes today to discuss a 15-point agenda. One of the most important items on the agenda includes legislation on the Ruet-i-hilal (the moon sighting). The interior ministry will brief the cabinet on the New Zealand tour of Pakistan.

Punjab gets new chief secretary, IG

CM Punjab Usman Buzdar is replacing the top administrative and police officials in the province. The new names have surfaced and reports say that Kamran Ali Afzal is to be appointed the chief secretary and Rao Sardar as the IG. The official announcement will be made today in a cabinet division notification.

Renewed ship salvage effort

A new effort to salvage a ship stranded at the Seaview beach in Karachi will be launched today. The private company assigned the task intends has come up with a new strategy. Does it stand any chance? Read here.

