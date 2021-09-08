Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes

Notes from the newsroom
Several news developments are expected today, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after major stories broke at the start of the week. Here are just some of the stories we will be following today and some the important updates we think will be generating debate around Pakistan:
Mullah Mohammad Hassan will be the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Omar’s son Mullah Yaqub will be the Defense Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the Interior Minister and Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the Foreign Minister. Qari Fasihuddin will be the Army Chief.
Afghanistan’s new faces:
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Sirajuddin Haqqani
Amir Khan Muttaqi
Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob
The Captain prepared the squad, Raja changed it. Babar Azam named Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir. Ramiz Raja named Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood.
The Election Commission on electronic voting machines