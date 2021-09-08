Wednesday, September 8, 2021  | 30 Muharram, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 45 mins ago

Several news developments are expected today, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after major stories broke at the start of the week. Here are just some of the stories we will be following today and some the important updates we think will be generating debate around Pakistan:

  • The Prime Minister will inaugurate the project to digitize Islamabad’s land records.
  • The LNG, rental power reference will be heard in the accountability court in Islamabad.
  • The Noor Mukadam murder case to be heard in the Islamabad High Court.
  • The Avonfield reference will be heard in the Islamabad High Court.
  • The new IG Punjab Rao Sardar will take charge and hold a press briefing. The command was changed for the sixth time in three years.
  • There will be a press conference of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association.
  • Rain forecast: Islamabad, Abbottabad, Attock, Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Havelian. Landsliding feared in Gilgit. It is expected to rain for five days, said the Met Office.

New interim government in Afghanistan

Mullah Mohammad Hassan will be the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Omar’s son Mullah Yaqub will be the Defense Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the Interior Minister and Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the Foreign Minister. Qari Fasihuddin will be the Army Chief.

Taliban spokesperson zabiullah mujahid AFP

Afghanistan’s new faces:
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Sirajuddin Haqqani
Amir Khan Muttaqi
Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob

New squad

The Captain prepared the squad, Raja changed it. Babar Azam named Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir. Ramiz Raja named Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood.

Ramiz Raja on Pakistan
Photo: AFP

The Election Commission on electronic voting machines

  • The Election Commission has raised 37 objections to the electronic voting machines.
  • It submitted the objection report to a Senate Standing Committee.
  • There is not enough time to use machines on such a large scale in the next election.
  • Ballot papers on EVMs will no longer be kept confidential
  • Electronic voting machine results will be delayed
  • Fraud still cannot be stopped

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
rain forecast, new squad, Ramiz Raja, New government in Afghanistan
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Karachi wakes up to rain, more expected
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Qari Fasihuddin, the conqueror of the Five Lions
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Viral photos: Segregated classrooms at Kabul university
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Police investigation finds Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman guilty of raping madrassa student
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt...
Faking it till they made it: domiciles for Sindh govt jobs
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Heng Tong 77, stuck at Sea View, freed
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
Mullah Hasan Akhund to head new Taliban government: spokesperson
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
PTI offers Chaudhry Nisar leadership in Punjab
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
New technology to cut electricity bills 40% for home appliances
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
Afghan universities empty as Taliban impose new rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.