Today’s Outlook: 5 days of rain, land records, PCB changes

Several news developments are expected today, Wednesday, September 8, 2021 after major stories broke at the start of the week. Here are just some of the stories we will be following today and some the important updates we think will be generating debate around Pakistan:

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the project to digitize Islamabad’s land records.

The LNG, rental power reference will be heard in the accountability court in Islamabad.

The Noor Mukadam murder case to be heard in the Islamabad High Court.

The Avonfield reference will be heard in the Islamabad High Court.

The new IG Punjab Rao Sardar will take charge and hold a press briefing. The command was changed for the sixth time in three years.

There will be a press conference of Pakistan Bar Council, Supreme Court Bar Association.

Rain forecast: Islamabad, Abbottabad, Attock, Nathia Gali, Ayubia, Havelian. Landsliding feared in Gilgit. It is expected to rain for five days, said the Met Office.

New interim government in Afghanistan

Mullah Mohammad Hassan will be the new Prime Minister of Afghanistan. Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the Deputy Prime Minister, Mullah Omar’s son Mullah Yaqub will be the Defense Minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani will be the Interior Minister and Mullah Amir Khan Muttaqi will be the Foreign Minister. Qari Fasihuddin will be the Army Chief.

Afghanistan’s new faces:

Abdul Ghani Baradar

Sirajuddin Haqqani

Amir Khan Muttaqi

Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob

New squad

The Captain prepared the squad, Raja changed it. Babar Azam named Sharjeel Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Fahim Ashraf and Usman Qadir. Ramiz Raja named Asif Ali, Khushdal Shah, Azam Khan and Sohaib Maqsood.

Photo: AFP