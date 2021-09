Here is what you need to know to start your day today, Tuesday, September 14, 2021:

CNG stations across Sindh are closed for 4 days.

. The government is preparing a 10 percent increase in the salaries of parliamentarians. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has sent a summary to the Federal Cabinet. The salaries of the chairman, deputy chairman of the Senate, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker will also increase. The federal cabinet will decide today.

The federal cabinet will decide today. The Cabinet Committee on Energy has approved a package for the use of electricity in winter. The rate of Rs12.66 per unit will be applicable for the use of electricity in excess of 300 units. The discount package will apply to both commercial and domestic consumers.

The National Kickboxing Championship for the boys scouts will be held in Quetta.

Athletes in Sukkur are planning to protest against filth in the municipal ground.

Young doctors are protesting in Larkana today.

A climber is trapped at Rakaposhi and today is the third day of the rescue operation from Gilgit.

