Three suspected target killers arrested in Karachi

The city district police along with an intelligence agency have arrested three suspected high-profile target killers in Karachi.

SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz said they identified Nawaz Afghani, Amir Nawaz and Muhammad Khan who are suspected of belonging to an international terrorist group.

The suspects were trained and aimed to attack officers, said the police.

The funds and information about the officers were received from Dubai and weapons were provided by facilitators, he said.

The police said they seized hand grenades, two pistols and two kilograms of drugs. The suspects had information or data on law enforcement agencies.

The weapons have been sent for forensic analysis and a case has been registered against the suspects.

On August 5, a suspected terrorist of a banned outfit accused of killing 14 people was arrested near Ayesha Manzil during a CTD operation.