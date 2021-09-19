Three sisters killed in Lahore roof collapse

Three sisters, between the ages of two and eight, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore’s Batapur early Sunday morning.

Their mother, who was injured, has been moved to the hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition.

According to Rescue 1122, the house was old and dilapidated.

The deceased have been identified as two-year-old Abiha, three-year-old Areeha, and eight-year-old Seerat. The bodies have been sent back home for final rites.

Last week, four children were killed during monsoon rains in Lahore.