Sunday, September 19, 2021  | 11 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Three sisters killed in Lahore roof collapse

Mother injured, in critical care

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Sep 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Listen to the story
Three sisters, between the ages of two and eight, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore's Batapur early Sunday morning. Their mother, who was injured, has been moved to the hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition. According to Rescue 1122, the house was old and dilapidated. The deceased have been identified as two-year-old Abiha, three-year-old Areeha, and eight-year-old Seerat. The bodies have been sent back home for final rites. Last week, four children were killed during monsoon rains in Lahore.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Three sisters, between the ages of two and eight, were killed after the roof of their house collapsed in Lahore’s Batapur early Sunday morning.

Their mother, who was injured, has been moved to the hospital where the doctors have declared her to be in a critical condition.

According to Rescue 1122, the house was old and dilapidated.

The deceased have been identified as two-year-old Abiha, three-year-old Areeha, and eight-year-old Seerat. The bodies have been sent back home for final rites.

Last week, four children were killed during monsoon rains in Lahore.

 
Lahore roof collapse
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore roof collapse,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week
Weather update: more rain in Karachi next week
Karachi man arrested for raping eight-year-old neighbour
Karachi man arrested for raping eight-year-old neighbour
PIA flight lands in Damascus after 22 years
PIA flight lands in Damascus after 22 years
Lal Masjid on the path to a new controversy?
Lal Masjid on the path to a new controversy?
Sindh announces holiday on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s death anniversary
Sindh announces holiday on Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s death anniversary
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
Today’s outlook: New Zealanders depart, Omer Sharif leaves for US
TikTok to enforce Pakistan government's guidelines
TikTok to enforce Pakistan government’s guidelines
Ex-bureaucrat shoots and wounds driver in moving car
Ex-bureaucrat shoots and wounds driver in moving car
Drone cameras start working on Lahore-Multan motorway
Drone cameras start working on Lahore-Multan motorway
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman requests bail in harassment case
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman requests bail in harassment case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.