HOME > News

Three mountaineers stranded on Rakaposhi rescued

They were stuck on the 7,700m high peak for a week

SAMAA | - Posted: Sep 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Photo: Faizan Lakhani/Twitter

Three mountaineers stuck at the Rakaposhi peak last week were rescued and taken back to Gilgit Wednesday, according to the district administration of Gilgit. Wajidullah Nagri and Czech Republic's Jakub Vicek and Peter Macek were stranded at the 7,788-metre-high Camp III of the mountain for a week. They were rescued by an army helicopter from the height of 6,000 meters. On Wednesday, at 9am, they were sent to Gilgit. According to Khairullah Nagri, Wajidullah's brother, during the rescue operation, the health of the foreign climber deteriorated after which Wahid had to drag them to the army helicopter. "One of the climbers was suffering from frostbite because of which he couldn't walk," Khairullah told SAMAA TV. "But the Pakistan army helped us immensely throughout the operation." Incredible success. Rakaposhi climbers are just rescued. pic.twitter.com/5oykpTWi7b— Everest News (@Everest_NP) September 15, 2021 The trio of climbers began the ascent of Rakaposhi on September 1. They started off from the South Ridge and completed the summit on September 9. the real challenge was the descent of the mountain, where they got stuck. Consequently, a rescue operation was launched but was suspended midway on September 12 due to bad weather conditions. Along with the Pakistan Army, a team of expert mountaineers, including Sajid Ali Sadpara, participated in the rescue operation. Rakaposhi is the world’s 27th and Pakistan’s 12th highest peak. Colonel Sher Khan was the first Pakistani to scale it in 1979. Wajidullah is the second Pakistani to summit the peak.
Tell us what you think:

Rakaposhi mountain, gilgit, Pakistan Army, rescue operation
 

